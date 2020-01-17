LINN — State Technical College of Missouri announced its honor roll and dean's list for the 2019 fall semester.
Local students named to the honor roll include Jed Roberts of Leeton and Bryce Tayloe of Warrensburg.
Local students named to the dean's list include Peleg Barlow and Loghan Corbett of Knob Noster and Ryan Helmig of Warrensburg.
