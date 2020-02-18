WARRENSBURG — The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the David Curtis Room at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Members will discuss the April 25 CEA Earth Day at the Farm celebration, the status of Missouri legislation which could have environmental consequences, the recent Missouri $265-million jury award against promoters of dicamba pesticide, Turkeyfoot Prairie maintenance projects, a report on “communicating climate change” and other matters brought before the board.
The informative program after CEA’s business meeting will be Saline County resident Lindsey Simmons.
Simmons will discuss changes in environmental regulations, in particular the recent requirement that economic burden must be a preliminary consideration in developing regulations underneath the Clean Air Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act as well as the consequences such qualifications and delays will have on effective species preservation and other environmental policy.
Simmons is a seventh-generation Missourian who attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall and Harvard Law School in Boston.
Simmons has worked as a legal expert on EPA and California Air Resources Board’s regulation of mobile source emissions.
