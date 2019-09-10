The Johnson County Sheriff's Office seeks the community's assistance with its new program, Johnson County Operation Watchdog.
The program seeks community members and businesses to register their privately owned home/business video in an effort to increase safety and reduce crime.
The office states that having access to such video could be a valuable asset in an investigation.
Office information states that registering to be part of the program does not grant officers the right to tap into surveillance feeds. A deputy will ask for the video if it is required.
Participation is voluntary and personal information will be kept private. Only law enforcement will view the video.
The office states that participation will help law enforcement expedite the process of find sources of potential evidence in a case.
Those wanting to participate can find a form at jocomosheriff.org. The form can be mailed to the Sheriff's Office at 278 S.W. 871st Road, Centerview, or emailed to info@jocomosheriff.org and a deputy will make contact with the entrant.
For other information, contact (660) 747-6382.
