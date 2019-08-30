Sunday, Sept. 1
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Baby Sign Language Class that will take place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25. The fee is $40.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
The deadline to have your windows painted for Paint the Town Red, ahead of the University of Central Missouri’s first home football game later in the week, is 8 a.m.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
The Warrensburg Community Chorus with its first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Line Dancing will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s from now through Oct. 15 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20. This is the first class. This class is open to anyone.
The Line Dancing (Bonus Class) will have its first meeting from 7:30 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class will meet on Tuesdays from this date until Oct. 15. This is for those 14 years of age and older and is $10.
Wednesday, 4
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Pre-Natal Yoga that will meet from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from this date through Oct. 16 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $40.
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to Historic Weston, Missouri, that will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55. Register by this day and save $10.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 5
The Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women is planned at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Drive, in Jefferson City.
The CWF Rummage Sale and Plant Sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the First Christian Church basement, 101 E. Gay St. Baked goods will be sold this day.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
Get the Red Out 2019 will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the University of Central Missouri campus on Holden Street between South and Clark streets.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The September Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host a Social Dance class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from this date until Oct. 3 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 16 and up. The cost is $15.
Friday, 6
Love What’s Local, created by City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, will host Clean the Burg.
The Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women is planned at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Drive, in Jefferson City.
The Warrensburg Police and Fire Department’s blood drive with the Community Blood Center is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The CWF Rummage Sale and Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the First Christian Church basement, 101 E. Gay St.
The First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Hawthorne Plaza will host its third annual Back to School Outdoor Movie Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. The movie will start about 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, 7
Love What’s Local, created by City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, will host Clean the Burg.
The CWF Rummage Sale and Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the First Christian Church basement, 101 E. Gay St.
The Show-Me Shootout is planned for 6:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. The rain date is 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
The Kleinschmidt’s Pro Bull Ride Holden is set for 6:30 p.m.
Monday, 9
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 10
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Wednesday, 11
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to Historic Weston, Missouri, that will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 12
The Holden Street Fair begins on this date and runs through Saturday, Sept. 14.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a banned or challened book in honor of Banned Book Week, Sept. 22 through 28.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec, thanks to the University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associate West Central Region — Johnson County, will host a free Kids in the Kitchen class on Thursdays from this date until Oct. 17 at the Warrensburg Community Center. A session is planned for 4 to 5 p.m. for youth ages 6 to 9 and 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 10 to 13.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 13
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
Saturday, 14
This is the first part of a three-part Crime Scene Investigation 101 course at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The class is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. This class is for adults.
Celebrate the past with the University of Central Missouri Archaeology Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pertle Springs picnic area.
Big Brothers Big Sisters will host a free outdoor movie from 5 to 9 p.m. at Shepard Park.
RISE Community Services will host its fourth annual Gala — A Night of Inspiration: A Star is Born from 6 to 11 p.m. at Knob Hill Barn 1892, 1091 N.E. 175, Knob Noster.
Monday, 16
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Mother Daughter Tea Party that will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for daughters ages 3 through 12. If registered by this date, the cost is $15 per person.
This is the first day the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Tiny Tots Play Park from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Children must be potty trained. This will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an Online Job Search — Continuing Education Class for those ages 11 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This class requires registration.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Warrensburg Police Department will host a Community Suicide Prevention Forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Tuesday, 17
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Johnson County United Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Johnson County Courthouse Lawn.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 18
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session I) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Oct. 2 through Oct. 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. Save $10 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 19
The Johnson County Community Health will be on the radio with 1450.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hero’s Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
Friday, 20
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host a Pottery Class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 24 and running through Nov. 19. The fee of $108 includes all materials.
Saturday, 21
The Lifelong Learning program is set for 11 a.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to the Old West Fest in Lexington that will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $50. Register by this day and save $10.
The Big Brother Big Sisters BIG Games will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Redneck Country Club, 231 S.W. Highway 131, Holden.
This is the second part of a three-part Crime Scene Investigation 101 course at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The class is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. This class is for adults.
The Big Brother Big Sisters Big 5-k will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Redneck Country Club, 231 S.W. Highway 131, Holden.
Sunday, 22
Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, will host Heroes for the Burg from noon to 2 p.m.
Monday, 23
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Mother Daughter Tea Party that will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for daughters ages 3 through 12. The cost is $20 per person.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 24
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 25
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session II) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Oct. 2 through Oct. 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 26
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 10 through Nov. 7 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
Friday, 23
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 27
Burg Fest takes place in downtown Warrensburg.
Saturday, 28
Burg Fest takes place in downtown Warrensburg.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to the Old West Fest in Lexington that will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $50.
The 2019 Run for Freedom 5K, 10K and Poker Walk is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
This is the third part of a three-part Crime Scene Investigation 101 course at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The class is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. This class is for adults.
Monday, 30
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Father Son Sports Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for sons ages 5 to 12. The cost is $15 per person if registered by this date.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a LinkedIn — Continuing Education Class for those ages 11 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This class requires registration.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.