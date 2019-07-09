Selig named Miss Leeton Queen

The 2019 Leeton Queen contest is in the books.
The contestants were judged at a contest on Saturday, June 8, at a Tea that was held at the Leeton Christian Church.
The crowning was on June13 at the Leeton Fairgrounds.
Wee Queen Division
Wee Queen is Gwen Blackwell. She is the daughter of Erin and John McCoy, Knob Noster.
First Runner Up is Sloane Crooks. She is the daughter of Greg and Aubrei Crooks, Warrensburg.
Second Runner Up is Evie Keary. She is the daughter of Joseph and Andrea Keary, Leeton.
Third Runner Up is Maya Musyoki. She is the daughter of Alex and Carrie Musyoki, Chilhowee
Junior Miss Division
Queen is Bella Shannon. She is the daughter of Kent and Kerri Shannon, Chilhowee.
First Runner Up is Lydia Keller. She is the daughter of Eric and Melissa Keller, Leeton.
Second Runner Up is Ava Jones. She is the daughter of David Jones and Rachael Flynn, Warrensburg.
Third Runner Up is Brooklyn Hall. She is the daughter of Cathy and Steve Hall, Chilhowee.
Pre-Teen Division
Queen is Juliette Schnatz. daughter of Thomas and Doris Schnatz, Leeton.
First Runner Up is Reagan White. She is the daughter of Jason White and Carrie and Alex Musyoki, Chilhowee.
Second Runner Up is Colleen Keary. She is the daughter of Joseph and Andrea Keary, Leeton.
Third Runner Ups are Patience Caserta and Cheyenne Berkmyre. Caserta is the daughter of Ron Caserta and Kimberly Cox, Leeton. Berkmyre is the daughter of Catherine Hedrick, Leeton.
Miss Leeton
Queen is Elizabeth Selig. She is the daughter of Kerri and Kent Shannon, Chilhowee.
First Runner Up is Alyson Rusche. She is the daughter of Jamie Duncan and Dennis Johnson, Chilhowee.
Second Runner Up is Macy Draves. She is the daughter of Steven Draves, Leeton.
Third Runner Up and Miss Congeniality is Eliana Lyn. She is the daughter of Anna and Bryan Lynn, Chilhowee.
