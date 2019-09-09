WARRENSBURG — The 17th annual Run for Freedom 5K, 10K and Poker Walk, sponsored by the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League, is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
Runners and walkers from all over west-central Missouri and eastern Kansas participate in this event to help enhance the lives of the 200 veterans who live at the Missouri Veterans Home.
This family-oriented event has something for everyone.
The event offers a 5K and 10K run that is USATF certified and uses a professional timing company to document running times.
In 2018, runners ranged in age from 13 to 82 years old.
It also has a poker walk.
On this 1.2 mile course, walkers stop at five different tables and draw a playing card.
At the end of the course, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association determine the winning poker hands.
The veterans at the home participate in this event with the assistance of volunteers.
In 2018, more than 80 veterans went out on the course.
Medals are presented to the top three finishers in each age category for the run by the veterans who live at the home.
In 2018, more than $15,000 was raised that helped with everything from providing free soft-serve ice cream to the veterans from the canteen, outings all over west-central Missouri, musical entertainment, happy hour and food events.
This year’s proceeds will be used for those programs in addition to a Branch of Service Week set for Nov. 4 to 9 in honor of the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.
The cost to participate is $15 for the poker walk, $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K.
The deadline to receive a shirt is Sept. 13.
Online registration is availabl.
Entry forms may also be picked up at the Missouri Veterans Home at 1300 Veterans Road.
Sponsorship, volunteer opportunities and additional information is available by calling Latisha Koetting, supervisor of volunteer services, at (660) 429-4661.
