The Retired Senior & Volunteer Program, operated by Care Connection for Aging Services, is collecting non-perishable food at senior centers in nine communities to benefit the local food pantries.
The food drive is a project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, in which the RSVP has traditionally participated.
Canned and non-perishable dry goods will be welcomed.
There will be collection boxes at the Holden Senior Center, 204 W. Second St. and the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The pantries receiving the food will include the Benton County Food Pantry, the Church of Christ Food Pantry in Cedar County, the Samaritan Center in Henry County, the Hickory County CARES Food Center and the Warrensburg Food Center, Holden Food Pantry and UCM Campus Cupboard in Johnson County.
“We wanted to do this project because we thought it would be wonderful to give back to our communities, to help people that are outside of our normal reach within the senior centers and home delivered meal programs,” Tricia Binnie, coordinator of the RSVP program for Care Connection, said. “We want to be able to contribute towards the communities that allow us to be able to do the things that we do.”
Donations may be brought to the senior centers during regular hours until Jan. 20.
