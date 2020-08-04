PARKVILLE — Jonathan G. Ridley, of Warrensburg, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in management/logistics, from Park University from the university’s Hill Air Force Base campus in Utah.
Graduates were scheduled to participate in a commencement ceremony on Aug. 1 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, Utah, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The University had 54 students eligible to graduate.
Four students received a master’s degree, 43 students received a bachelor’s degree, one student received a bachelor’s degree and undergraduate certificate and six students received an associate degree.
