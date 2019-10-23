Rick Morris receives SAR Fire Safety Commendation Award

Rick Morris was presented with the Sons of the American Revolution Fire Safety Commendation Award at the Saturday, Oct. 19, meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution.
Morris’ firefighting career started in the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter in 1971.
In addition to Whiteman Air Force Base, Morris served at McConnell, Pope, McCord, Richards Gebaur, Langley and Tan Sot Nhut air forces bases.
In addition to firefighting, Morris served in underwater rescue and retrieved drowning victims in SCUBA operations to provide closure to families.
On Sept. 11, 2001, while on active duty at Langley AFB, Morris was a responder to the terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
Following his service in the Air Force, he worked as a fire chief, Department of Defense, in 2003 and 2005 to 2010 in Bagdad, Iraq.
As a first responder, he took appropriate medical action numerous times resulting in more than 13 lives personally saved.
He provided medical and firefighting services to military personnel at forward operating bases while under enemy attack.
From 2011 through 2016, Morris served as fire chief for the City of Trenton, supervising eight full time and 53 volunteer firefighters.
He provided emergency medical trauma care to citizens in need of such.
He established firefighting protocols for the City of Trenton, combining the rural fire fighting department and the city fire department into a cohesive, harmonious team.
MOSSAR information states Morris’ unselfish service in Vietnam and Washington, D.C., in Iraq and at home in Trenton, more than qualified him for the SAR Fire Safety Commendation Award.
Martin Warren Chapter President Gene Henry presented the award.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month, except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg.
The meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. and anyone interested in history and genealogy is welcome.
Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the chapter secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
