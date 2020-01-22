WARRENSBURG — The first Mid-Missouri Artists meeting of 2020 will feature a program by local artist and educator Rich Monson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
He will present an illustrated talk about a process that involves the application and removal of acrylic on glass.
He will also cover the relationship of this medium to his current speculations on spirituality and the cosmos.
Monson grew up on a farm in northeastern Kansas.
He received an Associates of Arts degree from Hutchinson Junior College in 1956, a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1960 and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1961.
Upon receiving his master’s degree he, his wife Joyce and their first child John, moved to San Marcos, Texas, where he taught four years.
In 1965 he and his family, which included their second child, Janet, moved to Warrensburg to teach art at what was then Central Missouri State College (now UCM).
In his early years at UCM he offered an evening class in painting for the public.
From that class, through the enthusiasm of Molly Shadwick and an English teacher named Joe Adams — soon joined by Beverly Smith, came the Mid-Missouri Artists organization and his long-time affiliation with it.
MMA members are asked to bring and display at least one of their creative works in response to the 2019 Art Challenge, Skies.
A formal display of these works will be announced at a later date.
All MMA meetings are free and open to the public.
Membership is open to all persons with an interest in art.
Full-time students are offered free membership.
