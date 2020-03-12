The monthly meeting of the Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, for an open sew day.
The business meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
Guests are to bring their own lunch and drink.
There will be two short demonstrations of flange binding and name tags.
Guests are to bring all the name tags they have to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.