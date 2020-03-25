2020 Purse Palooza canceled Staff Report Mar 25, 2020 1 hr ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARRENSBURG — The Children's Memorial Gardens at Nancy Anderson Park announced the 2020 Purse Palooza is canceled.It was originally scheduled for April 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now View More Upcoming Events Mar 26 Beekeeping Workshop (Central Missouri) Thu, Mar 26, 2020 Mar 28 Come, Sip, Shop Sat, Mar 28, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County, MissouriGov. Mike Parson outlines new orderJCCHS issues public health emergency order for businesses, public gatheringsUniversity of Central Missouri announces in-person classes suspended through the remainder of the spring semesterHeidi Klum 'feeling much better'Team Whiteman declares public health emergencyAll Missouri schools now voluntarily closedWMMC limits who can be tested for COVID-19Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states 55 COVID-19 test results returned in county, 54 returned confirmed negativeJohnson County Covid-19 Task Force states 87 individuals tested for COVID-19 in county, no confirmed cases Images Videos CommentedHistoric Preservation Commission to host architectural survey public meeting (1)Thersia D. Reed (1)Rita Cecilia Gardner (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.