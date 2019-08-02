In keeping with the mission to make art accessible to persons in the Mid-Missouri area, Mid-Missouri Artists has worked with Jean Faust to plan a tour featuring the exhibit of Watercolor USA at the Springfield Art Museum.
The tour will include this special juried exhibit, the Art Museum, the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Gardens and the Oowanda Winery where wines will be sampled and owners will discuss how to pair wines and use in cooking.
The tour fee includes comfortable motor coach transportation, ice water on the bus, driver’s tip, narrated and guided tour of Japanese Gardens, guided tour of Watercolor USA and self-guided tour of Springfield Art Museum and lunch at the Mud House.
There will be a brief rest stop going to and returning from Springfield.
Pick up stops will be in Sedalia, Warrensburg (Bethlehem Lutheran Church) and Clinton if needed.
The Warrensburg pick up time is 8 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear walking shoes.
In order to keep the tour affordable for all, MMA is covering $8 of the tour cost for non-memebers and $18 for members.
The non-member fee of $70 covers all tour expenses, except for any items purchased at a rest stop.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 20.
To have an itinerary and registration form sent by e-mail or US mail, contact Rebecca Limback rlimback@iland.net or (660) 420-2446.
Forms will also be available from Aug. 8 through 18 in the Fine Arts Division of the Missouri State Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.