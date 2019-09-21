Art abounds in Warrensburg.
Featured in the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., are displays of work by Mid-Missouri Artists members Holli Burge and Allena Yates.
Turn left at the front desk to view their art in the hallway.
Holli Burge is a long-time resident of Warrensburg who enjoys creating art in a variety of mediums—acrylic, oil, water color, alcohol inks, fabrics, and textiles.
Allena Yates is a mother, scientist and artist.
Her first love is flowers with a special interest in native wildflowers and their pollinators.
She established Rose Designs in 2002, blending art and science.
Join these two artists for a Meet the Artists event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Warrensburg Community Center where you can view their displays and visit with the artists.
Paintings by local art educator, Aerin Sentgeorge, are displayed through Oct. 31 on the walls of Blackadder Café in downtown Warrensburg.
