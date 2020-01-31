Presenters welcome at February Old Drum Open Mic

WARRESNBURG — Old Drum Open Mic kicks off with music, stories, poetry and essays for its next program 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
Phil “The Ice Breaker” Wagner will kickoff the evening with several songs.
Writer and communicator Eddie Osborne will read an essay titled "Choices."
The storytelling team of David “Old Drum” and BJ Curtis will be regaling guests with another one of their great stories.
Mark Pearce will break out some new poems, among them are the new works “Angiosperm” and “Writer's Cramp.” He will also show attendees another way to sing "America the Beautiful."
Scott Umphrey will share another one of his nostalgic memoirs.
Other artists will also present works at the event.
Prospective presenters can schedule appearances through the Old Drum Open mic web page at facebook.com/Old-Drum-Open-Mic-446574305430560/.
Old Drum Open Mic programs are designed to provide a venue for the presentation of original and creative works.
The programs are free and open to the public.
Old Drum Open Mic produces its showcase event 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday each month at Java Junction.
