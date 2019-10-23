WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will show the classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” on the big screen under the stars Friday, Oct. 25, at the West Park Ballfield.
The popcorn starts poppin’ at 7 p.m. and the concession stand will be open.
The movie starts at dusk.
Parks & Rec asks that guests bring one canned food item for donation to the Johnson County Food Center.
