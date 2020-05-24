PARKVILLE — Park University has announced its spring 2020 graduates from the university’s flagship Parkville Campus, as well as the campuses in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Independence and Lenexa, Kansas, and online graduates from across the region.
These graduates were scheduled to participate in the University’s Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on May 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence but the event was canceled earlier in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local graduates include Chyanna M. Colburn of Warrensburg who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Marketing and an undergraduate certificate in human resource management; Scott Dyl of Warrensburg who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Human Resource Management; Jose A. Martinez of Warrensburg who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement; and Henry L. Sorsby of Whiteman Air Force Base who graduated with a master of social work degree.
The University had 615 students eligible to graduate — 253 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate and 362 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
