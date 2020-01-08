PARKVILLE — Park University hosted the December 2019 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony Dec. 14 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence.
The University had 470 students eligible to participate in the ceremony with 259 students receiving a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate and 211 students receiving a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
W. Ann Hansbrough, J.D., an associate circuit judge in the Circuit Court of Platte County, and a member of Park’s Board of Trustees, presented the keynote address.
Lane A. Noel of Kingsville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history/U.S. history.
Adrienne S. Muller of Knob Noster graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in management/healthcare.
Cathleen M. West of Whiteman Air Force Base graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education/teaching young children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.