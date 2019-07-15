Partnering Among Communities for Kids is set to host its back-to-school event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
The event provides free school supplies to children and there are no income requirements for families to be eligible for supplies, which are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to school supplies, children can receive free haircuts, and activities for children will be provided. The Masonic Children’s Foundation of Missouri will be in attendance providing the child identification and protection program.
Hot dogs and snacks will be served and service provider booths will be available.
“We’re trying to provide supplies for 500 kids,” Tialisa Kolb, PACK spokeswoman, said in a press release.
Agencies involved with the event include Family Support Division-Child Support, Missouri Re-Entry Team, Recovery Lighthouse and Probation and Parole.
Supplies requested are: Crayons (24 pack), #2 pencils, washable color markers, colored pencils (12 count), highlighters, blue/black pens, pocket folders (no fasteners), pocket folders (with fasteners), Elmer’s glue, glue sticks, child scissors, big pink erasers, plastic school box (K-5), composition notebooks (wide lines), wide-line spirals and loose-leaf paper.
Various stations will be available to pick up the supplies.
Leftover supplies will be left for teachers attending the teacher’s luncheon sponsored by the First Baptist Church, Kolb added.
Anyone who wants to set up a booth should contact Kolb at (660) 543-7965 or Tialisa.L.Kolb@dss.mo.gov; Sally Wood at (660) 543-7968 or Sally.A.Wood@dss.mo.gov; or Melanie Hodson at (660) 543-6933 or Melanie.Hodson@dss.mo.gov.
