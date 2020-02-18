WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services has added a new program, “The Aging Mastery Program” (AMP), to its presentation lineup at the Warrensburg Senior Center.
AMP, a fun and engaging education program aimed at aging well, will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for 10 weeks beginning March 9.
The introductory enrollment fee of $30 – half the regular fee – covers the curriculum and classroom materials.
To reserve your space, call Stacey Gilkeson at 1-800-748-7826 or email information@goaging.org.
“Many older adults simply accept the retirement life that they happen into,” Rona McNally, Care Connection director of Special Projects, said. “The Aging Mastery Program provides a step-by-step method of planning all aspects of retirement life, guiding people to design how they want to transition into this phase of life.”
The curriculum of AMP covers 10 topics: Navigating longer lives, financial fitness, healthy eating, medication management, sleep, exercise advance planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement.
The program is scheduled for evenings to accommodate adults who are still in the workforce.
The classroom experience emphasizes peer-to-peer interaction and goal setting.
The National Council on Aging launched AMP, a nationwide program, in 2013. Care Connection recently added it.
Nationally, more than 16,000 participants have completed the classroom program, and many of them report an increase in social connectedness, physical activity levels, healthy eating and advanced planning.
The program is part of Care Connection’s offerings of increased interactive classroom learning for adults in alignment with the agency mission to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.