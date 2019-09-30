Tuesday, 1
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Post-It Note Art project in October.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Johnson County Retired School Personnel will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg. The winners of the two $500 scholarships will be honored. the Warrensburg Schools Foundation will be present at the meeting.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 2
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Kids Night In planned for 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 per child and $5 for each additional child. This is for those ages 4 to 12.
The Warrensburg Police Department will participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day from 7 to 9 a.m. at the McDonald’s in Warrensburg.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 3
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 10 through Nov. 7 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
A Decorative Sweater Pumpkins class will take place at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., for those ages 13 and up at 3:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.
The October Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 7 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
Friday, 4
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop (Session II) that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 8 to Nov. 5 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $55. This class if for those ages 12 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a DIY Holiday Greeting Cards class from 1 to 4 p.m. This class is for adults and is self directed.
The October First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 7 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
Saturday, 5
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host its Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $75. Save $10 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 13 and up.
The sixth annual Anything Goes Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YES Center, 130 S.W. Business Highway 13.
Knobtoberfest will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Knob Noster.
The 100th Anniversary of the American legion Celebration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road.
The Fall Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warrensburg Manor Care Center, 400 Care Center Drive. This is a free event.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
The “Cut for a Cause” fundraiser will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Serenity Salon and Spa.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 816 S.W. 401st Road, Chilhowee, will host a free community dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
Sunday, 6
RESCHEDULED: Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, will host Heroes for the Burg from noon to 2 p.m. This event was originally planned for Sept. 21.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 2 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
A membership dinner for all Legion organizations is set for 5 p.m. Matthews-Crawford Post 131.
Monday, 7
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Father Son Sports Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for sons ages 5 to 12. The cost is $20 per person.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Word: Basics — Continuing Education Class from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 8
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Wednesday, 9
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 10
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a memoir. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 11
The Warrensburg Senior Center will host Coffee with a Cop at 9 a.m.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Learn to Draw Scary Stuff event for those ages 6 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.
The second annual Great Pumpkin Walk will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road. This is a free event.
Saturday, 12
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host its Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $75. This class is for those ages 13 and up.
The University of Central Missouri Homecoming Parade will take place at 9 a.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Monday, 14
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 15
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Western Missouri Medical Center will host its seventh annual Ladies Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri Elliott Ballroom.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 16
This is the early registration deadline as the University of Central Missouri School of Aviation will host its 50-Year Celebration on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The VFW Post 2513 meets at 7 p.m. at 618 Lakeview Drive, Warrensburg.
Thursday, 17
This is the preregistration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Haunted Hollow Trail that will take place from from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cave Hollow Park Oct. 18. This is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $5 is registered by this date.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 18
The semiannual book sale, sponsored by the Trails Regional Library Foundation, will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library.
The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host a Haunted Hollow Trail from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cave Hollow Park. This is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $8 (cash only) at the gate.
Saturday, 19
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
The semiannual book sale, sponsored by the Trails Regional Library Foundation, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library.
The 39th annual Festival of Champions will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on the University of Central Missouri campus (Audrey J. Walton Stadium).
The West Missouri Diecast Cars & Toy Show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 812 E. Young Avenue.
The Youth Fall Festival 2019 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at 112 W. Gay St.
The Johnson County Democrats will host the 11th annual Festival of Soups from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Monday, 21
Matthews-Crawford American Legion Post 131, 733 E. Young St., will host a Veteran Event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 22
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 23
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
An American Legion Post 131 general membership meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Thursday, 24
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 25
Twister Sports, 240 N.W. Business Highway 13, will host Halloween Daytime Playtime from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Word: Intermediate — Continuing Education Class from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
Saturday, 26
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host the American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $75 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 11 to 15.
Knob Noster State Park will host a Creek Clean Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Survival House will host Ghouls Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Knob Noster State Park will host a Knob Noster Halloween Campout at 6 p.m.
Monday, 28
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session III) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Nov. 11 through Dec. 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 29
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Recovery Lighthouse will host Recovering Hope, One Family Support Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This groups meets the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg, 1302 S. Maguire St.
The group is for those who are affected by substance use disorder. Everyone welcome to attend.
Wednesday, 30
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 31
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session III) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Nov. 14 through Dec. 19 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
Downtown Trick-or-Treating will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Warrensburg.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center., 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
