Friday, 1
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a veterans display board all month.
The eighth annual Project Community Connect will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the University of Central Missouri Student Recreation and Wellness Center.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Kansas City Chamber Choir will perform classical and contemporary choral selections.
Saturday, 2
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9. at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 11 to 15. The cost is $85 after Oct. 26.
The 44th annual Mid-Missouri Artists’ Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Admission is free.
The Trading Moon Pow Wow will take place from noon to 10 p.m. in the University of Central Missouri Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Admission and parking is free.
The Jeff Hayes Memorial Fun Run 5k and one mile races will begin at 2 p.m. at the Leeton Trailhead of the Rock Island Trail. Participants can register the day of for either race. Registration is $20. Proceeds go to the Jeff Hayes Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cowtown Country Club will perform classic western swing and “countrified” covers.
The Festival of Freaks will close out the year with a Masquerade Ball from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 126 S.W. 400th Road.
Sunday, 3
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 4
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session III) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Nov. 11 through Dec. 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, will host Army Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Google Sheets — Continuing Education class from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration is required. This class is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 5
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s KC Mavericks Day at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55. Register by this day and save $10.
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, will host Marine Corps Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Johnson County Retired School Personnel will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg. The event will include a meet and greet, a presentation from the Food Pantry and Christmas Store and a business meeting. The cost is $3.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Writers of Warrensburg will host a National Novel Writing Month Write-In from 6 to 8 p.m.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 6
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, will host Navy Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 7
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session III) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Nov. 14 through Dec. 19 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, will host Air Force Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The November Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 8
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop (Session III) that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $55. This class is for those ages 12 and up.
This is the RSVP date for the 12th annual Warrensburg Schools Foundation Dinner and Auction is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri Sandra Temple Elliott Ballroom in the Elliott Student Union, 511 S. Holden St.
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg will host Coast Guard Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
The Love What’s Local Sweet Treat Trail will take place in downtown Warrensburg.
Saturday, 9
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, will host Women in Service Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
The Love What’s Local Sweet Treat Trail will take place in downtown Warrensburg.
The University of Central Missouri’s Lifelong Learning Series continues its fall season with a presentation by Kathy Baldridge, co-owner of Photo Gym, at 1 p.m. at Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
Monday, 11
The 2019 Veterans Day program, hosted by American Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513, will take place at 11 a.m. at 733 E. Young St.
American Legion Post 131, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 and the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League are teaming up to host a Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Tech Talk session from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 12
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s KC Mavericks Day at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Wednesday, 13
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 14
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to epistolary novels. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The University of Central Missouri Bands will host Honor: A Musical Salute to Military and First Responders from 7 to 9 p.m. in the UCM Elliott Student Union, 511 S. Holden St.
Friday, 15
The Johnson County Christian Academy Hog Roast is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
Monday, 18
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Excel — Continuing Education Class from 3 to 5 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 19
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Writers of Warrensburg will host a National Novel Writing Month Write-In from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 20
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Drop and Shop event that will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 21
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The annual Big Brother Big Sisters Big Auction is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business Highway 13.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Monday, 25
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Tech Talk session from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 26
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 27
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 28
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 29
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt that is slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $8 per person.
Saturday, 30
Shop Small Saturday will take place in downtown Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.