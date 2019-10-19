WARRENSBURG — The Drug Enforcement Administration's annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.
A local National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bi-Low Country Mart, 410 E. Young St.
"According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs," the Drug Take Back Day website states. "The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.