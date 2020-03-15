WARRENSBURG – The April 6 County Delegate Selection meeting, to select delegates to the National Democratic Convention, has been rescheduled May 30.
The location and times are yet to be determined.
The Democratic Club of Johnson County cited the "current pandemic measures" as reason for cancelling
