Murdock Banner Financial Group hosts annual Shred Fest

WARRENSBURG — Murdock Banner Financial Group helped safely shred and recycle more than 7,500 pounds of confidential documents from 116 households and businesses during its eighth annual Shred Fest on June 20.
In addition, thanks to generous community support, the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce accepted $1,600 in donations for the Chamber Gift Certificate Program.
This program directs customers to local businesses and helps keep consumer dollars in Warrensburg.
The Chamber of Commerce will distribute gift certificates with funds raised from Shred Fest to essential workers and volunteers throughout the community as a “Thank You” for their hard work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We were so pleased by the community support of Shred Fest and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate Program,” Communications Specialist Emilee Hancock said. “We know how important it is to safely destroy confidential documents, especially with the rise in identity theft, and we are proud to provide this important service to our community.”
Murdock Banner Financial Group also announced that next year's Shred Fest will continue to feature two shred trucks due to the continual success of the event.
The ninth annual Shred Fest is slated for June 19, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.