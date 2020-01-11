WARRENSBURG — The University of Missouri Extension will offer a Boost Your Brain and Memory: Brain Fitness Class at 135 W. Market St.
The goal of the course is to improve the health of the attendee's brain by boosting memory and mental agility, as well as reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease or other causes of dementia.
The class uses a whole-person approach that helps attendees form new habits to live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate emotions.
Each participant will receive a workbook including memory exercises, tips on nutrition and exercise and summaries of evidence-based research on brain health.
The class costs $40.
Session dates include:
- Feb. 19
- Feb. 21
- Feb. 26
- Feb. 28
All sessions are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Kyleigh Sullivan via email at sullivankd@missouri.edu or call (816) 380-8460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.