SPRINGFIELD — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
Local students on the summer 2019 dean's list include Sydnee Yancey of Holden, Rylee Parrott of Knob Noster, Savanna Collins of Leeton, Trisha Everhart of Warrensburg and Maggie Khan of Whiteman Air Force Base.
For undergraduate students, criteria includes enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale.
