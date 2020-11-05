The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding residents the driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of national holidays during the month. The stations will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen Nov. 12. The stations will also be closed Nov. 26 and 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal operations will resume Nov. 30.
MSHP driver examination stations close for holidays
