WARRENSBURG — The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., Warrensburg.
Members will discuss how businesses and industries in Warrensburg can benefit from the energy-saving PACE program, a progress report on the Water Barrel Art Project that CEA is undertaking along with art instructor Amanda Saleh and the appearance schedule for environmentalist David Radcliff (The New Community Project, Blue Ridge, Virginia), who will make presentations in the Warrensburg area Sept. 27 through Nov. 3.
Nick Moriarty, partner and project manager of Midwest Solar will give the informative program after CEA’s business meeting.
This Johnson County business is about two years into serving the solar installation needs of residential, commercial and industrial clients throughout Missouri, but particularly in the west and central Missouri region.
Nick and his wife Heather have seen their customer base grow.
Some of their projects include a 130 KW installation at the Northside Christian Church in Warrensburg, a 46 KW system at Koecher Manufacturing in Tipton, a 346 KW system for an area KOA Campground and a number of private residence systems featuring both roof-mounts and ground-level systems.
Nick Moriarty will talk about cost benefits and pay-off periods, shade options, “Collective Sun,” inverters, safety considerations and financial assistance resources for solar installations.
His program should begin about 6:30 p.m.
The public is welcomed to attend.
