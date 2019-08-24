Morgan to speak at CEA meeting

The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. in Warrensburg.
Members will discuss environmental programs and volunteer opportunities at Knob Noster State Park, more detail on how businesses and industries in Warrensburg can benefit from the energy-saving PACE program, a proposal for CEA to continue its affiliation with the Art Barrel project in conjunction with art instructor Amanda Saleh and area activities associated with the Global Climate Strike schedule for September 20 through 27.
The informative program after CEA’s business meeting will be Roger Morgan, owner and general manager of Heartland Waste – the primary solid waste recycling and disposal service covering nearly three dozen communities in west-central Missouri.
Heartland Waste has its own recycling services, arranging recyclables pick-up stations in various communities, but the company is under many of the same meta-factors that are putting strains on the financial efficacy of recycling worldwide.
CEA will talk to Morgan about his company’s current recycling and solid waste operations, his predictions for recycling in the future and what he thinks we, as consumers, can do to make the best of a currently deteriorating situation.
Morgan's presentation should begin about 6:30 p.m. The public is welcomed to attend.
