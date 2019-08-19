MONTSERRAT — The Dance for the Cats Tour will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Montserrat Vineyards.
This is a free event.
This venue will benefit Warrensburg Cat Advocates, a local TNR (Trap-Neuter-Release/Return) group.
Sip wine and listen and dance to 50's music performed by Come Back Buddy.
Come Back Buddy's repertoire features hits by Buddy Holly, Elvis, Chubby Checker, Roy Orbinson, Fats Domino, Ricky Nelson, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Conway Twitty.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Wine, tour tee shirts, a 50/50 raffle and a short auction will also be available.
Contact (941) 400-2131 for your free tickets.
