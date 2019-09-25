Monthly Old Drum Open Mic set for Oct. 3

WARRENSBURG — The monthly Old Drum Open Mic will next meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Java Junction in downtown Warrensburg.
James Taylor Wilkinson will play folk music.
John Hess has “…been working on a few pages from his book…” and he will present them.
Phil Wagner “The Ice Breaker” will provide music.
Scott Umphrey will present another provocative memoir.
Gloria Brown, a musician of great renown, will entertain the crowd with several songs.
Janis Russell will read two new poems: "Diva Bees" and "Nesting."
Eugene McManus and Seth Pace will also entertain those in attendance.
Old Drum Open Mic programs are designed to provide a venue for the presentation of original and creative works.
The programs are free and open to the public.
