WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Retired Teachers will meet on Tuesday, March 3, at the Warrensburg First Christian Church, 101 E. Gay St.
A meet-and-greet will take place at 10 a.m. followed by a speaker at 10:30 a.m. and a business meeting at 11 a.m.
The therapy dogs in the Warrensburg School District will be present.
Attendees are reminded to bring $3 and food items for the Food Center.
