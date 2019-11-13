MMA plans November meeting

The public is invited to meet Lee's Summit artist, Ken Downs, at the Nov. 21 Mid-Missouri Artists meeting.
Downs will cover topics including his photography and his journey as an artist from watercolor to acrylics to oil painting.
He will also share information about the criteria he uses as a judge for art shows.
Some of Downs’ work can be viewed at buttonwoodartspace.com/profile.php?artist=381.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay.
All MMA meetings are free and open to the public.
MMA has placed a collection box in the Community Center lobby for donations of new or gently used children’s art supplies which will be donated to Survival Adult Abuse Center before Christmas.
