SPRINGFIELD — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
Local students on the dean's list include Connor English of Centerview; Lucee Keller and Sydnee Yancey of Holden; Rylee Parrott of Knob Noster; Savanna Collins and Shelby Palmer of Leeton; Chad Bryson, Trisha Everhart, Acacia Jurkowski, Amberlynn Lewis, Gabi Shull, Kara Smith of Warrensburg; and Theo Rieckhoff of Windsor.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale.
