Missouri state archivist speaks on Tuskegee Airmen

Michelle Brooks, imaging technician for the Missouri State Archives, was the featured speaker at the October 2019 meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution.
Brooks has been a newspaper reporter and editor in several towns across Missouri for more than 20 years, with the last being the Jefferson City News Tribune.
She was graduated from Lincoln University in 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in liberal studies, with an emphasis in anthropology and history.
As a reporter and editor, she discovered a fondness for local history.
She continues to research the 2nd U.S. Colored Troops who founded Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
She spoke regarding individual members of the Tuskegee Airmen, their early history in the armed services and their eventual careers as pilots and technicians of the “Red Tails” during World War II.
Brooks spoke in details regarding their involvement with Lincoln University.
Following her presentation, Chapter President Gene Henry presented Brooks with the SAR Outstanding Citizenship Lapel Pin and Certificate.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg.
Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend.
Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the chapter secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
