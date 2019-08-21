Noel Swartwood, Belton, will host a Missionary Baptist worship service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15 at Alumni Memorial Chapel on the University of Central Missouri campus.
Singing will begin at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Contact Swartwood at (816) 331-8209 or at sharonpps66@kc.rr.com.
