HOLDEN — Miller Mausoleum and Park, just north of Holden on Highway 131, hosted its first swap meet of 2020 on Sunday, June 28.
Owner Carl Cranfill said it was a great successful.
He said the swap meets will take place at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
He did note that there will not be a swap meet over the July Fourth holiday weekend.
At the first swap meet of the year on June 28, Charlie Kavanagugh brought his lemonade stand to providere freshments for visitors.
Cranfill states farmers market vendors are also invited to attend and they will be separated from the swap meet vendors by a separate area adjacent to the gravel parking lot.
For more information, call Cranfill at (916) 223-9878.
