Milestone anniversaries highlighted the 2019 Middleton Family Reunion on Aug. 3.
Descendants of Otha and Mary Middleton gathered at Jacoby Presbyterian Church for the annual family reunion.
Betty Lamb announced the special birthdays and anniversaries for the year.
Congratulations were given to Gary and Beverly Marr on their 50th anniversary along with Douglas and Annette Ray on their 40th anniversary.
The 2019 theme was "Reunion Memories."
Vases of red roses displayed on hand-loomed red and white mats, along with photos from past reunions, decorated the tables.
Sandra and Albert Colster, Sheryl Slocum and Loretta Millstead donated the photos that decorated the tables.
Each family made their favorite food recipe of their ancestors and brought it in a dish handed down from them.
Gary Marr gave the blessing.
Roger and Anita Ellis, Centerview; Allison Powell, St. Louis; Gary and Beverly Marr, Doug and Nicki Marr, Julia and Isabella, Michael and Tiffany Foster, Christopher and Chloe, all of Kansas City; Doug and Annette Ray, Sedalia; the Colsters, Holden; Slocum, Circleville, Kansas; and Betty Lamb, Deanna Lamb and Millstead, all of Warrensburg, attended the 2019 reunion.
