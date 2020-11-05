Mid-Missouri Artists is hosting a virtual program presented by award-winning silversmith Genevieve Flynn of Kansas City, Missouri.
Flynn is scheduled to speak at the regular MMA meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public.
After a brief business meeting, Flynn will be live on Zoom and will include slides and video in her presentation.
Flynn has been working in precious metals for 45 years, creating hollowware and art jewelry family heirlooms.
She has created numerous private commissions, including an intricately chased and engraved hand mirror presented to music industry personality Paula Abdul and a commemorative 1985 World Series pin for the late Ewing Kauffman, then owner of the Kansas City Royals and Marion Laboratories.
With degrees in jewelry design, jewelry repair and hand engraving, Flynn perfected her construction skills while working as a bench jeweler for seven years.
Considered a master at pierced metal in her own right, Flynn soon launched into an exploration in hollowware design studying under well-known masters, going on to create functional and decorative fine silver vessels. She has won many awards including a Saul Bell International Design Award in Hollowware/Art Objects.
As a master silversmith, Flynn has dedicated a major portion of her career to teaching students the technical intricacies of working with the precious metals of silver, gold and platinum.
Flynn relies on nature for much of her inspiration. She strives for heirloom quality in her work and hopes that her artwork will be passed down from generation to generation.
For more information, visit genevieveflynn.com; on Instagram, @jewelerinaflynn; YouTube, Genevieve Flynn; and Facebook: Genevieve Flynn Studio.
To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84172199750 or find the link on the MMA Facebook page.
