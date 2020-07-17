WARRENSBURG — The Lake Arts Summer Art Show for 2020 is virtual and may be viewed at artstthelake.com.
Tthe summer show replaced the annual Palm Sunday show that was canceled because of COVID-19.
Awards recently announced included three Mid-Missouri Artist members.
Best of Show - Cynthia Morris - "Nailed it!" - Colored Pencil - Professional
Cynthia Morris received Best of Show for "Nailed It!" (colored pencil - professional).
Professional category winners included Shirley Kleppe, first place, "Blue Morning Glory," (water color); and Rebecca Limback, third place, "Lava Flow," (acrylic).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.