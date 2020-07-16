WARRENSBURG — The Buttonwood Gallery art show “Connection” is now viewable at buttonwoodartspace.com/show/connection.
The show will be primarily a virtual online show, with a limited in person showing in the gallery by appointment.
MMA members with works selected for “Connection” are Barb Byrne and Rebecca Limback.
Exhibition dates are July 3 through Sept. 24.
All work is available for purchase.
Artworks include, but are not limited to, paintings, photographs, 3D pieces and fiber works.
Fifty percent of proceeds from sold artworks will go to Jewish Family Services.
Most JFS clients are not Jewish, but benefit immensely from their services and kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.