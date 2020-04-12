WARRENSBURG — A Care Connection for Aging Services Medicare 101 workshop will take place during Facebook Live sessions at noon on Mondays, beginning April 20, while senior centers are closed to the public.
The sessions will be free and open to the public at the Care Connection for Aging Services Facebook page.
Medicare 101 is aimed at adults who are new to Medicare or preparing for retirement.
The one-hour workshop will cover benefits, premiums, deductibles and co-payments, as well as the differences in Parts A, B, C and D.
The workshop also covers how individuals may qualify for assistance in paying for prescriptions and medical care.
Participants will learn about prescription drug plans, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage plans.
Care Connection does not sell insurance and will not recommend a particular plan.
Reservations can be made by emailing sgilkeson@goaging.org or calling (800) 748-7826.
For more information, visit goaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.