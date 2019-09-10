The Master Gardeners of Johnson County will host its Fall Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Blind Boone Park on West Pine Street.
Only cash or check will be accepted.
There will be perennial plants that are hardy in Missouri weather, at bargain prices.
Proceeds will help further the group's effort in the upkeep of Warrensburg community gardens, as well as community education about gardening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.