Mary Jane's Café raises $2,600 for Johnson County Cancer Foundation

WARRENSBURG — Having seen the negative effects of cancer in their own family, the staff at Mary Jane’s Café set out to help other families suffering from the effects of cancer by raising funds for the Johnson County Cancer Foundation during its 20th anniversary event Sept. 4.
Mary Jane’s Café Manager Brandy Wormsley said $2,600 was raised and estimated about 200 people attended the fundraiser during its four-hour span.
"My goal was $1,000 and we did more than that, so I was really happy with it," Wormsley said.
Wormsley said cancer has impacted the Mary Jane’s Café family numerous times, which encouraged them to host a fundraiser to help other families struggling with the effects of cancer.
William (Bill) Harper opened Mary Jane’s Café on Sept. 2, 2000, naming the restaurant after his wife, Mary Jane Harper, who had lost her battle with cancer in 1995, passing at the age of 57.
Wormsley's brother, William Codilla, passed away from cancer at the age of four.
"We wanted to do some kind of big celebration for our 20th anniversary, but we also wanted to give back to our community who has always supported us through the years," Wormsley said. "Since cancer has negatively affected our family in so many ways unfortunately, we wanted to help those in our community that are going through this fight so we can raise donations to help them."
When deciding what organization to support with their fundraiser, Wormsley suggested to her parents and owners of Mary Jane’s Café, Wilfredo and Gwendolyn Codilla, that JCCF could be the recipient for the funds.
"Organizations like (JCCF) had supported my family way back in the day in the 80's, so when I told them about this foundation, they were really behind it because they need all the help they can get," Wormsley said.
Wormsley also said she already had good ties with the JCCF, having previously assisted at some of the organization's fundraisers.
"I knew they were a good organization, I knew it was going to stay local and that's what we really wanted: To support local families," Wormsley said.
To raise the funds at their 20th anniversary event, Mary Jane's Café hosted a dinner and raffle.
The raffle items were donated by local businesses and individuals from the community and included woodworking, gift cards, t-shirts, make-up and UCM bags.
"The support from our community was amazing," Wormsley said. "I was like, 'Oh we'll have five or six things,' but we ended up having over 50 things to raffle off."
Wormsley said the dinner offerings were all nearly gone by the end of the night, which included fried chicken, hamburger steak and honey-baked ham with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
