Martin Warren Chapter SAR participates in Wreaths Across America

Members of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society Sons of the American Revolution laid a wreath at the memorial gravestone of Martin Warren Sr. at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Warrensburg, in conjunction with the national ceremony of Wreaths Across America.
Gene Henry, chapter president, conducted the ceremony.
In addition to this local ceremony, Henry participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Veterans Cemetery near Higginsville on Dec. 14, 2019.
At the Veterans Cemetery, Henry read the Wreaths Across America proclamation of the SAR President General and assisted numerous others in laying a wreath at the gravesite of every veteran, including Confederate soldiers.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg.
Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend.
Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the chapter secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
