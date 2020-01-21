Martin Warren Chapter SAR names recipient of chapter's Eagle Scout Essay Award

WARRENSBURG — Eagle Scout Tanner Wray of Troup 225, Clinton, was awarded the Sons of the American Revolution Eagle Scout Chapter Essay Award.
The award consists of the SAR Medal, certificate, SAR Eagle Scout patch and a check for $50.
The chapter award allows Wray to enter the Missouri State SAR essay competition.
Wray is the son of Matt and Skyler Wray.
Skyler Wray participated in the pinning ceremony.
Matt Wray, father of Tanner, and Maycee Wray, sister of Tanner, attended the Martin Warren Chapter meeting and luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 18.
This award is presented annually to one Eagle Scout.
Application forms can be obtained from a local scout leader or by contacting the Martin Warren Chapter, MOSSAR.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg.
Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend.
Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the chapter secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
