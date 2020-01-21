Martin Warren Chapter SAR installs 2020 officers

K. Bruce McNeel, honorary officer, Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution, installed the Martin Warren Chapter officers at the Saturday, Jan. 18, meeting in Warrensburg.
The following compatriots will serve during the fiscal year 2020: Gene Henry, president; Robert Wiley, vice-president; Ben Edmondson, registrar; Mark Parks, genealogist; Dwight Whitton, historian; Wilber Kephart, chancellor; Dan Daugherty, treasurer; Sam Raber, sergeant-at-arms; Robert Anderson, chaplain; and Michael Powers, secretary.
The Martin Warren Chapter, MOSSAR, has 33 members.
The officers of the Martin Warren Chapter reside in or near Knob Noster, Sedalia, Independence, Clinton, Holden, Windsor and Warrensburg.
The officers and other members of the chapter well represent Johnson, Pettis, Henry, Lafayette, Jackson and Saline counties.
There are 15 SAR chapters in Missouri with a combined membership of about 650.
Chapter size ranges from six to more than 80 members.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of every month, except February, July and August at the Rise Cafe in Warrensburg.
The meetings are open to all who have an interest in the history of the United States of America.
Reservations can be made by calling (816) 308-7405 or by sending an email requesting a reservation to pchemr@gmail.com.
