Martin Warren Chapter SAR inducts new member

Mark E. Parks, rural Windsor resident, was inducted into the Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution during the regular meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter Nov. 16.
Parks’ patriot ancestor is Lt. Reuben Paine of Virginia.
Parks’ spouse, Lisa Parks, is the Missouri Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, State Society recording secretary.
The induction ceremony was conducted by Martin Warren Chapter President Gene Henry and assisting with the induction was compatriot James E. Osbourn, president of the Missouri Society, SAR.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg.
Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend.
Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the Chapter Secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.