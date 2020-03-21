Martin Warren Chapter Members Attend George Washington Birthday Celebration

The Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society Sons of the American Revolution (MOSSAR) was well represented at the 34th Annual George Washington Birthday Celebration.
The event took place Feb. 22 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Kansas City.
Nine SAR chapters from both Kansas and Missouri, all in the Kansas City area, co-sponsored the celebration.
Martin Warren Chapter (MWC) members attending were Gene Henry and his wife, Marilynn, Gene is the MWC president and Marilynn is a member of the Henry County DAR; Mark Parks and his wife, Lisa, Mark is the MWC genealogist and Lisa is a member of the Henry County DAR; Mike Powers and his wife, Janice, Mike is the MWC secretary and Janice is a member of the Warrensburg DAR; and Dan Daugherty, Dan is the MWC treasurer.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg.
Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend. Luncheon reservations can be made or information regarding membership can be obtained by emailing the chapter secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
